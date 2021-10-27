Cathedral City man charged with attacking women on trails pleads not guilty

A Cathedral City man charged with a trio of attacks on women in Southern California dating back to January 2020 has pled not guilty. Authorities say Robert Daniel Yucas, 51, is responsible for brutal attacks on women in Aliso Viejo where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in the bushes off a running trail.

The attorney for Yucas entered the not guilty plea for all charges via video at the arraignment Wednesday morning.

Robert Daniel Yucas, an Army veteran and cargo pilot, is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman last month near Pacific Park Drive and Alicia Parkway, and two other women in January and April of last year in roughly the same area.

Yucas, who was arrested last month in Alaska, is charged with three counts of kidnapping to commit a sex offense, three counts of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, a count of attempted forcible rape, and a count of rape, all felonies, according to court records.

Yucas was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and booked into Orange County Jail in early October.

At the hearing today, the judge set a date for a pretrial hearing for December 14 and issued an amended protective order. This order states that Yucas cannot have contact with four specific people; that includes not going to their home, school, and near any property such as a car of the people listed. Yucas is to also stay away from Aliso Viejo Creek Trail and Aliso Viejo Creek.

In September, investigators said Yucas traveled for work as a commercial cargo pilot. Because of his ability to travel, they are concerned there may be "many other victims."

A tip line has been established: 714-647-7419