On October 16, 2005- 25-year-old Nicole Crystal Sinkule was murdered while she was sleeping.

Eric Marnum, the man responsible for her death, is now serving a 16-years to life in prison in Sacramento.

But on November 18th, he was granted a recommendation for parole by 2 commissioners of the California Board of Parole.

Tune in at 6 p.m. to hear from Sinkule's family, and their plea to keep their daughter’s murderer behind bars.