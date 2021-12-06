New COVID testing requirements for air travelers to the U.S.

Starting on Monday, air travelers heading into the U.S. will be required to show a negative coronavirus test taken within one day of their flight.

The new rule applies to any traveler over the age of two, regardless of nationality and vaccination status. The negative test must be shown to the airline before boarding the flight.

The new requirement replaces a similar three-day rule that was in effect.

This new rule comes after the White House announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe within the last 14 days. This travel ban came out of concerns over the Omicron variant. It does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

