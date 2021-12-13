Skip to Content
Aunt of Monique Guzmán, 9-year-old killed in crash, speaks out

Paola Guzmán

Paola Guzmán is the aunt of Monique "Ceci" Guzmán, the 9-year-old who was killed Thursday when she was hit by car after it had already crashed into a school bus. Three other kids were hit by the car leaving them injured including Monique's 5year-old brother, Julio, who is currently hospitalized for his injuries.

Paola created a GoFundMe for her sister and mother of Monique, Gloria Guzmán, to help with funeral and hospital expenses. More than $18,500 has been raised so far.

"Gloria has a daughter who passed away and a son fighting for his life. We are asking for the community for help. The financial burden should not be one of the thing in her mind," said Paola on the GoFundMe's page. "This will help her take the necessary time off work to be with her son and her children at the moment and cover funeral and medical expenses."

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear from Monique's aunt about the incident. Also, how she hopes the situation is handled so another fatal incident like this one can be avoided.

