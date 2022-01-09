Spectators enjoy Opening Day of Sunday Polo at Eldorado Polo Club

On Sunday, the Eldorado Polo Club kicked off its first Sunday Polo of the 2022 season.

Dozens of spectators lined the field for opening day.

Two teams went head to head on horseback with their wooden mallets over four periods.

Although the game took center stage, there was also tailgating and the half-time divot stomp tradition.

Sunday polo takes place weekly through March 27, 2022.

