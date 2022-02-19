Family of mother and son killed in car crash host car wash fundraiser

The family of a mother and son killed in a crash earlier this week are looking to raise money for funeral expenses.

The family is hosting a car wash this weekend in north Indio to help. They say they will be out at the 7-Eleven off Jackson and Avenue 44 starting at 8 a.m. today and tomorrow.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms. Police at the scene said 27-year-old Myriam Perez Machado of Indio and her son were not wearing seat belts.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from friends and family members of Myriam Perez Machado and her son.