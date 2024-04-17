Coachella Valley Local Government Vendor Fair brings new opportunities to locally owned businesses

The Coachella Valley Local Government Vendor Fair is taking place at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Wednesday, April 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Public agencies will speak to local business owners about how cities can hire them for business.

Participating agencies include:

City of Cathedral City

City of Coachella

City of Desert Hot Springs

City of Indian Wells

City of Indio

City of La Quinta

City of Palm Desert

City of Palm Springs

City of Rancho Mirage

Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG)

Desert Recreation District

Riverside County

Riverside County Office of Economic Development

State of California Employment Training Panel (ETP)

Some businesses that could benefit from the vendor fair are those that provide general contracting, landscaping, painting, plumbing, web development, electrical, security, technology, consulting, printing, graphic design, and marketing.

The event was formed by Palm Springs Mayor Jefferey Bernstein. He says the event is "a great opportunity for local businesses to learn how they can benefit by doing work with the city."

He says that the process of working with a public agency can seem "daunting," but the vendor fair will educate business owners about proposal processes, bids, and vendor approval. "There's lot of opportunities for all sizes of businesses to do work with the cities," said Mayor Bernstein.

And Mayor Bernstein says this is an effort support the local economy. "A big key is keeping the money in the valley," said Mayor Bernstein. "As a city official, the more I can keep the local economy going, the better."

For more information on the event and to register, go to this site.