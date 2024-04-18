7th Annual Coachella Valley Business Conference and Economic Forecast to discuss trends in local economy, businesses

The 7th Annual Coachella Valley Business Conference & Economic Forecast takes place Thursday morning at Fantasy Springs.

The event is presented by the Riverside County Office of Economic Development and hosted by the Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians at Fantasy Springs.

At the conference, county leaders and keynote speakers will gather to discuss business trends, local resources, and an outlook into the future of our Valley’s economy.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Christopher Thornberg, a founding partner of Beacon Economics, an independent research and consulting firm that provides clients with economic analysis.

He will discuss the international, national, and regional economies, and how they can contribute to business trends here in the desert.

Joaquin Tijerina, the Development Manager for Riverside County, says the county is excited to welcome Dr. Thornberg back for another presentation. “What we like about his presentation is that he’s very optimistic and he looks at all the opportunities in lieu of all the challenges. He lets civic leaders and business leaders know what’s going on and how they can prepare and make informed decisions.”

One trend that Tijerina knows businesses struggle with in the Valley is finding affordable loans. “They want to know what’s happening at the federal level or at the state level that can help them access capital at a rate they can afford,” said Tijerina.

And he recognizes the positive changes in the area as well. He includes Acrisure Arena and consistent tourism as draws to the area. “We see a lot of positives but we see a lot of things that could be done better. We are optimistic about the current trends and we’re excited to see what’s coming,” said Tijerina.