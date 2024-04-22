Coachella 2024 comes to a close, creates traffic concerns for those driving home

Coachella 2024 has come to a close.

The two weekends of music in Indio bring people from around the world together to experience the desert.

Thousands of festival goers are leaving the Coachella Valley today, hitting the roads or heading toward the airport.

Traffic is expected to pick up during the early afternoon hours as folks check out of hotels and leave the Empire Polo Club’s campground.

Streets in Indio and Interstate 10 heading westbound toward Los Angeles will be impacted.

At 5:00 PM, hear from festival attendees about their experience and their expectations for a long drive home.