Dine Out for Life returns to Palm Springs, supports those impacted by HIV
Dine Out for Life is returning to Palm Springs today.
Local restaurants, bars, and cafes take part in the fundraising event on behalf of DAP Health.
DAP Health’s programs and services have included primary care, infectious diseases, gender-affirming care, LGBTQ+ care, mental health, dentistry, harm reduction, recovery services, affordable housing, social services, and HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.
Sales percentages anywhere from 30% to 110% will go towards serving those who are living with or impacted by HIV.
Dine Out for Life is an effort that takes place across North America, over 50 cities partake. Over 100 million dollars have been collected from the fundraising event.
Participating restaurants include:
1501 Uptown Gastropub
Aspen Mills Bakery & Café
Barracks Bar
Bongo Johnny’s
Carousel Bakery
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen Palm Desert
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen Palm Springs
Chicken Ranch
Clandestino
Copley’s on Palm Canyon
Cork & Fork
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
El Mirasol at Los Arboles
El Mirasol Cocina Mexicana
El Patio Palm Springs
Elmer’s
FARM
Gelato Granucci
Grand Central
Heirloom Craft Kitchen
Impala Bar & Grill Nightclub
Johannes
Johnny Costa’s Ristorante
Kaiser Grille
Le Donne Cucina Italiana
Lulu California Bistro
Palm Greens Café
Purple Room
Spencer’s Restaurant at the Mountain
Tac/Quila
The Front Porch
Toucan’s
Townie Bagels
Trio Restaurant
Willie’s Modern Fare
Zin American Bistro
For more information about Dine Out for Life and DAP Health, head to this link.