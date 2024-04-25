Dine Out for Life returns to Palm Springs, supports those impacted by HIV

Dine Out for Life is returning to Palm Springs today.

Local restaurants, bars, and cafes take part in the fundraising event on behalf of DAP Health.

DAP Health’s programs and services have included primary care, infectious diseases, gender-affirming care, LGBTQ+ care, mental health, dentistry, harm reduction, recovery services, affordable housing, social services, and HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

Sales percentages anywhere from 30% to 110% will go towards serving those who are living with or impacted by HIV.

Dine Out for Life is an effort that takes place across North America, over 50 cities partake. Over 100 million dollars have been collected from the fundraising event.

Participating restaurants include:

1501 Uptown Gastropub

Aspen Mills Bakery & Café

Barracks Bar

Bongo Johnny’s

Carousel Bakery

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen Palm Desert

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen Palm Springs

Chicken Ranch

Clandestino

Copley’s on Palm Canyon

Cork & Fork

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge

El Mirasol at Los Arboles

El Mirasol Cocina Mexicana

El Patio Palm Springs

Elmer’s

FARM

Gelato Granucci

Grand Central

Heirloom Craft Kitchen

Impala Bar & Grill Nightclub

Johannes

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante

Kaiser Grille

Le Donne Cucina Italiana

Lulu California Bistro

Palm Greens Café

Purple Room

Spencer’s Restaurant at the Mountain

Tac/Quila

The Front Porch

Toucan’s

Townie Bagels

Trio Restaurant

Willie’s Modern Fare

Zin American Bistro

For more information about Dine Out for Life and DAP Health, head to this link.