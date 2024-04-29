Local businesses report big sales during Festival Season

Festival season concludes in the Coachella Valley after three weekends of Coachella and Stagecoach, drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees.

While in the area, tourists shop locally, creating a boom in business for local business owners.

“Our businesses are happy,” said Miguel Ramirez-Cornejo. “The economic impact goes beyond the dollars spent on a ticket. They spend money at local businesses.”

Everbloom Coffee operates a storefront on Highway 111 and also served coffee at the festival grounds.

“We have people that not only go to Coachella, but they go to our shop throughout the year when they come to visit,” said Edrain Gomez, the shop’s owner. “Our staff is nearly doubled during the show days, thousands and thousands of people are there so we’re slinging coffee all day.”

Gomez said his team sold over 1,500 cups of coffee daily at the festival.

One Stop Taco Shop was a featured restaurant at the festival's campsite. They stayed open for 24 hours during each day of the festival and sold thousands of burritos and tacos.

“On the business side it was great, we cannot complain,” said Candido Isidoro, a member of the One Stop Tacos team. “The toil was worth it and we were there selling.”

