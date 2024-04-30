Last chance to enter the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, winner to be announced this evening

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner will be announced today! This your last chance to purchase a ticket.

News Channel 3 has guided you through the construction of this custom home, and today, one fortunate individual will receive the key to this dream residence.

Tickets are still available for entry into the dream home giveaway, on sale until 4:00 PM or until they sell out completely.

To enter, call 800-535-6748.

The Dream Home is in La Quinta on a corner lot. The home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a flex room.

The kitchen has a large island, brand-new appliances, and stunning light fixtures.

The primary suite features a wet room and an massive walk-in closet.

The home is surrounded by mountain views and offers a backyard with a fire pit for enjoying the scenic La Quinta.

Stay with News Channel 3 all the day to see who becomes the lucky winner.