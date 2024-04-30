Student of the Year Awards offer scholarships to 9 Coachella Valley students

The Riverside County Office of Education awarded scholarships to 9 high school students today.

The "Student of the Year" awards featured soon-to-be graduates from all three desert school districts.

Each student was awarded $2,500, which is going towards their college tuition.

The awards were a culmination of the year-long Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month program.

"We've had various Student of the Month scholars in the last few months, and now we select those who really show even more tremendous ability and promise," said Edwin Gomez, the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools.

The awards are part of the county's mission to support students in their path to college.

"Our mission in Riverside County is for all of our students to be college and career ready," said Gomez. "We're able to acknowledge and validate the wonderful work of our students and also the educators that support them, care for them, and empower them. It's a celebration for our entire community."