Grand opening of Placita Dolores Huerta, 50 affordable housing units in Coachella

Today marks the grand opening of Placita Dolores Huerta.

The 50-unit affordable housing community in Coachella has been in development since 2020.

The space offers both two- and three-bedroom units, along with amenities such as laundry facilities and a playground.

The community is named after Dolores Huerta due to her ties to the City of Coachella; she attended the groundbreaking event.

Financing for the community came from California tax credit allocations, Riverside County, the City of Coachella, American Rescue Plan Act funding, and USDA rural development financing.

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 5:00 for details on Placita Dolores Huerta.