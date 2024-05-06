Skip to Content
Desert Regional Medical Center celebrates National Nurses Day

Today marks the start of National Nurses Week, with Monday being National Nurses Day.

At Desert Regional Medical Center, nurses will be honored with a luncheon.

Six nurses will be commended for their exceptional service. "These nurses provide extraordinary care," said Kim Johnson, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer. One nurse will be awarded a scholarship to pursue a bachelor's degree.

"Every day, these nurses deal with challenging situations," Johnson said. "These moments give them hope and encouragement."

As nurses tirelessly care for our community, it's crucial to express gratitude.

For those interested in a nursing career, job opportunities are available at Desert Care Network.

