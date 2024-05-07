California Highway Patrol introduces new ‘Online Crash Portal’ to make getting your reports easier

The California Highway Patrol is streamlining the process to obtain your crash reports if you're ever involved in a wreck on the highway. It's being called the 'Online Crash Portal', and its all in an effort to save you time and money.

In the past, parties involved in a crash would have to wait several days, or even weeks to obtain a physical copy of a report, and you would be required to go to a CHP office to get it in person. Now, drivers no longer have to go to an office to get those reports. Instead, after you are involved in a wreck, the reporting officer will collect your information, and hand you a small Crash Report card with a QR code on it. If you scan that code with your smart phone, you will be taken to the online portal. That's where you will find your free, digital crash report.

The system is extremely secure, and requires some sort of photo identification to get access to the information. The digital report will be typically be accessible between one and eight days after the wreck.

The goal of the new program is to save drivers the hassle of going into the office, or finding and paying for a ride.

The report will also makE sending the information to your insurance easier as well. Now, involved parties can simply download the report, and send it over to insurance companies directly in a PDF form.