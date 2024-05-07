Skip to Content
Top Stories

PSUSD celebrating school staff members throughout the month

By
New
Published 5:46 AM

It’s Teacher Appreciation Day!

While teachers always deserve thanks, the Palm Springs Unified School District is showing gratitude to all school staff members.

They have days to celebrate school lunch heroes, workers, principals, teachers, school nurses, counselors, bus drivers, and school communicators.

There are many ways to thank school staff members. You can bring handwritten cards, flowers, gift cards, or anything that shows your appreciation.

Watch News Channel at 5:00 P.M. to hear from school staff members about the month of appreciation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content