PSUSD celebrating school staff members throughout the month

It’s Teacher Appreciation Day!

While teachers always deserve thanks, the Palm Springs Unified School District is showing gratitude to all school staff members.

They have days to celebrate school lunch heroes, workers, principals, teachers, school nurses, counselors, bus drivers, and school communicators.

There are many ways to thank school staff members. You can bring handwritten cards, flowers, gift cards, or anything that shows your appreciation.

Watch News Channel at 5:00 P.M. to hear from school staff members about the month of appreciation.