Firebirds host Calgary Wranglers in game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals 

Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals is tonight at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds will go head-to-head with the Calgary Wrangles in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the series.

And tickets are selling quickly. We spoke to some Firebirds players, and they say they expect electric energy at Acrisure Arena.

"In last year’s playoffs, the atmosphere in our building was amazing," said forward Max McCormick. "The fans were super loud. They bring a ton of energy, and that’s huge for us. We feed off of it. A lot of it helps build momentum for us, so it’s going to be a lot of fun on Wednesday."

Last year, the Firebirds made it all the way to the Calder Cup Championship before getting outscored by the Hershey Bears. They say the goal for the playoffs is to take it game by game.

"It’s playoff hockey in a difficult time of the year; you lean on the guys who have done it all year," said Head Coach Dan Bylsma.

And Calgary has put up a good fight against the Firebirds. They took game one with a 4-1 win. And they forced the Firebirds into overtime in game two.

"They’re playing really good defensively against us," said head coach Dan Bylsma. "They’re making it difficult. You have to be determined to fight through it and play a little more gritty and dirty."

The team says they need to limit turnovers and be aggressive on offense. Center Andrew Poturalski says, "We have to play fast; that’s the biggest key to the game."

And as for tonight’s match-up, Head Coach Dan Bylsma believes a win could bring the team some confidence. "You need to win three games to move on to the next round; the positive result with a win is a big relief for our team," said Bylsma. "It hopefully will give us the mindset that we can go out and try to get this thing done."

You can watch the game on KESQ at 7:00 p.m. PST.