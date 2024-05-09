Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast to honor LGBTQ advocate Stuart Milk

The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Stuart Milk, Harvey Milk's nephew, will be honored at the breakfast for his efforts towards global LGBTQ rights.

This will be the 12th Annual Breakfast set to honor the life of Harvey Milk, an LGBTQ activist who was the first openly gay elected official in California.

When he was 48 years old, he was shot and killed at San Francisco City Hall, where he served as a member of the city’s board of supervisors.

The breakfast is designed to uplift the many diverse community organizations working toward equality in the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3’s Peter Daut will host the event, alongside other advocates.

Also in attendance will be Zaylor Stout, an advocate and writer of "Our Gay History in Fifty States.”

Musical performances will include 3-Time Tony award nominee Kevin Chamberlain, American Idol Pianist Michael Orland, and local legend Keisha D.