Local ‘American Idol’ contestant Abi Carter returns to Indio for hometown visit and concert

Local singer and songwriter Abi Carter is coming back home, this time, for a very special filming of 'American Idol' hometown edition. Carter, an Indio native, managed to stay within the Top Three this week, after she received enough votes from the public to move into the show's next round.

In order to celebrate, Carter will be welcomed back by fans, city officials, and friends with a concert at the brand new 'Center Stage' Venue in downtown Indio. The concert is set for 7:00 p.m. at the venue off Miles Avenue, and city officials recommend you come early to find parking. They also ask that you bring your own chairs and blankets.