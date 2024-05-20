Palm Springs Animal Shelter celebrates National Dog Rescue Week, waving adoption fees for large dog adoptions

Today starts National Rescue Dog Week!

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is waiving the adoption fee for all large dogs throughout the entire week to celebrate.

Currently, they have 52 dogs up for adoption. Additionally, there are other opportunities to support the animal shelter.

“Although we have 52 dogs up for adoption, we have dozens more that need fostering until they are ready to be placed on the adoption floor,” said Dan Rossi, the Executive Director of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

According to Shelter Animal Count, a national database, 360,000 dogs were euthanized in 2023. Non-live outcomes increased by 15% last year compared to 2022.

Nationally, shelters are overpopulated. On average, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter takes in 40 dogs a week. “Our adoptions aren’t keeping up with the number of animals coming in,” said Rossi. “It’s part of the sheltering crisis.”