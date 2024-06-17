Park Rangers announce fire restrictions at Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park leadership has implemented fire restrictions that began on Saturday, June 15, and will continue through October 1 due to hot, dry weather conditions and increasing fire danger.

The restriction encompasses the entire park, including all campgrounds, backcountry sites, and picnic areas.

These fire restrictions prohibit the following actions:

Wood burning and charcoal fires (including campfires, warming fires, wood-burning camp stoves, and charcoal grills)

Smoking within 10 feet of vegetation

Fireworks, explosives, and any other incendiary devices are always prohibited on public lands

The use of liquid gas devices such as stoves, lanterns, or heating devices is allowed in areas that are free of flammable materials within three feet of the device.

The use of generators is restricted to units with approved spark arrestors operating at least three feet or more away from flammable materials such as grass.

Current fire restrictions will reduce the risk of fire, promote public health and safety, and protect resources.

In June of last year, The Geology Fire burned over 1,000 acres in Joshua Tree National Park, impacting Joshua trees and desert tortoise habitat. Invasive grasses in the park can carry fire quickly and widely, spreading it to denser vegetation.

“Nearly 90 percent of wildfires are human-caused, so make sure you recreate responsibly during your visit to the park and other outdoor spaces,” states Joshua Tree National Park’s acting Fire Management Officer Mitch Silvester. “Check local fire restrictions before you arrive at your destination and observe active fire closures. It's a good idea to carry a shovel, bucket, and extra water along with your emergency kit.”

Check the park website for current conditions, restrictions, and closures.

Click here for more information on fire restrictions and readiness plans on other public lands in California.