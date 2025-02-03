PSPD arrests three suspects involved in an assault against transgender woman

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - On February 1st around 1:15 AM, officers with the Palm Springs Police Department were called out to the 200 Block of Indian Canyon Drive for a possible physical altercation. When they arrived at the parking structure, officers encountered three women and one man involved in the incident.

An investigation revealed that a family dispute occurred among the suspects—a brother, his sister, and the sister’s boyfriend. The brother and boyfriend attempted to escort her into a vehicle to leave the area because she was intoxicated; however, she was uncooperative. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, two women were passing by at the time and, believed the female was being assaulted. So they attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation. The suspects then turned on the victims, physically assaulting them while using derogatory language directed at one of the women, who was transgender.

Responding officers took the intoxicated female and her brother into custody at the scene, while the third suspect ran away before police arrived. A few hours later, officers found the third suspect at a home in Cathedral City, and arrested him without incident.

The transgender female sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The suspects are residents of the state of New York and have been identified as a 37 year old woman, and 34 and 36 year old men.

All three individuals were transported to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, CA, and booked on charges for a hate crime and battery.

The Palm Springs Police Department says it remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community. It also added that acts of violence and discrimination "have no place in our city, and we will continue to take decisive action to hold offenders accountable while fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone."

The department also listed links to resources for behavioral health assistance, and says anyone in need should contact the diversity center for help here.