Skip to Content
Top Stories

Stock market takes a hit as President Trump’s tariffs loom

By
Published 10:46 AM

President Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, with an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, led to uncertainty in the stock market on Monday.

As of 10:30 a.m., the S&P 500 is down 0.64%, the NASDAQ is down 1.08%, and the Dow Index is down 0.14%.

The stock market recovered slightly after the president put a pause on tariffs to Mexico, but as the threat of tariffs loom over America's trading partners, shareholders remain uneasy.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from financial planners on what they think these tariffs mean for the stock market.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content