Moratorium in place for expansion of existing or creation of new cannabis businesses in Cathedral City

A moratorium is currently in place in Cathedral City for the expansion of cannabis businesses or inception of new ones. In December, News Channel 3 reported on the complaints from Cathedral City residents in nearby RV park about the odor coming from Cat City Cannabis Co., one of the largest marijuana manufacturers in the state, currently operating in Cathedral City.

The business, had already implemented new measures such as the implementation of a state of the art defogging system, that residents said wasn't doing enough to alleviate the smell.