Skip to Content
Top Stories

Moratorium in place for expansion of existing or creation of new cannabis businesses in Cathedral City

By
New
Published 10:26 AM

A moratorium is currently in place in Cathedral City for the expansion of cannabis businesses or inception of new ones. In December, News Channel 3 reported on the complaints from Cathedral City residents in nearby RV park about the odor coming from Cat City Cannabis Co., one of the largest marijuana manufacturers in the state, currently operating in Cathedral City. 

The business, had already implemented new measures such as the implementation of a state of the art defogging system, that residents said wasn't doing enough to alleviate the smell.  

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content