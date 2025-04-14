Coachella Valley taxpayers express their concerns this tax season as filing deadline looms Tuesday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Tax Day is nearly upon Americans.

In recent weeks, local tax preparers have expressed their concern surrounding fewer clients filing early and have predicted that more taxpayers could request extensions this year.

With higher prices and economic uncertainty in the minds of Americans, taxpayers are feeling the pinch.

News Channel Three is speaking with Coachella Valley taxpayers and tax experts about their experience and concerns with filing taxes this year. Stay with us for the latest.