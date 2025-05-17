Palm Springs celebrates Kids to Parks Day

The City of Palm Springs Parks & Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate Kids to Parks Day with a FREE, fun-filled morning at Sunrise Park.

The nationwide event is dedicated to connecting children with nature and encouraging outdoor exploration. It's taking place on Saturday, May 17, at 9:00 a.m. to12:00 p.m. at Sunrise Park, on E. Ramon Rd & S. Sunrise Way.

Kids can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities designed to inspire imagination and physical activity, including: Bike Riding & Skating (bring your own bikes and skates to join in the fun) Family Line Dancing, Arts & Crafts, Sports, Games & Water Activities, Pancake making & decorating, and a Toddler Zone with sensory play.

After the park fun, cool off with a Free Swim Day at the Palm Springs Swim Center! From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., families are invited to splash, swim, and relax under the sun. It’s the perfect way to beat the heat and keep the celebration going! Lifeguards will be on duty, and all ages are welcome. The event is hosted to celebrate nature, community, and childhood fun. Kids to Parks Day is more than just a day at the park, it’s a chance for families to make memories, discover new passions, and embrace the joys of outdoor play. About Kids to Parks Day: Kids to Parks Day is an annual, nationwide celebration that encourages children to explore and experience the outdoors. By participating in this event, kids can learn more about the parks around them and discover the wide range of activities and adventures that nature has to offer.

For more information, email: Recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call: (760) 323-8272