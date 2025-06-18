Palm Springs Unified School District hosting classified job fair

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)– The Palm Springs Unified School District is hosting a summer job fair today from 9 to 11 a.m. at the district office, where job seekers can explore a variety of opportunities.

The district office is located at 150 District Center Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.

The event is focused on filling both substitute and permanent roles, including substitute teachers, nutrition services employees, and groundskeepers. News Channel 3 spoke with Clayton Hill, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, who shared advice for applicants. "Bring some passion. Connect your background to what we offer in the school district,” Hill said. “Certainly advocate for yourself and speak to your qualities and why you’re a good addition to the district .”

If you can’t attend today’s event, a second job fair will be held on July 16.