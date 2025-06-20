Skip to Content
Blowing sand closes part of Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs

Published 7:34 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A portion of North Gene Autry Trail closed Friday morning due to low visibility caused by blowing sand through the Whitewater Wash.

The closure affects Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and East Via Escuela.

Other major Whitewater Wash crossings, including Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino, remain open. Drivers can also use Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive, and Highway 111 to access and exit Palm Springs.

Julia Castro

