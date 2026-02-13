Bicyclist dead following crash in Cathedral City Thursday night

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Cathedral City on Thursday night.

Around 10:55 p.m., Cathedral City Police officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Ortega Road.

Investigators determined a vehicle was traveling southbound on Date Palm Drive and run a red traffic signal. A bicyclist traveling westbound through the crosswalk, also against a red traffic signal, was struck by the vehicle.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for minor facial injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. The identity of the victim will not be released until the Coroner’s Office completes their investigation.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police at (760) 770-0300.

