Rain may ease allergies briefly, but experts warn symptoms can rise after storms

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Rain in the Coachella Valley can temporarily reduce allergy symptoms, but experts say levels often increase in the days after storms move through.

While rain is falling, it typically clears pollen from the air by pulling particles to the ground, which can bring short-term relief for allergy sufferers.

But moisture left behind can trigger mold growth in desert soils and stimulate plants to release pollen especially during late winter, when the region’s primary allergy season begins.

Olive trees, grasses, mesquite and other common desert plants start producing pollen this time of year, and winds returning after storms can carry those particles into the air.

Health experts say the pattern is common in arid climates: rain may briefly reduce allergens, but can lead to higher pollen and mold levels within several days after a storm.

Tips for reducing rain related allergy symptoms