Wash Road Into Palm Springs Closed Due to Flooding

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) —Palm Springs police shut down North Indian Canyon Drive early Tuesday due to flooding following recent storm activity.

Officials say Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino remain open through the wash area for now.

Drivers are also being encouraged to use alternate routes including Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive and Highway 111.

Authorities are urging motorists to use caution and stay alert for changing road conditions as weather impacts continue across the region.

No injuries or additional closures have been reported at this time.