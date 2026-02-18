Riverside Sheriff’s patrol vehicle involved in crash in Rancho Mirage; No Injuries Reported

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) — A Riverside County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in Rancho Mirage, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. near Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

Authorities temporarily closed the roadway while crews worked to remove the tree and tow the damaged vehicle.

Details about what led to the crash remain limited. Authorities have not yet released information about other vehicles involved or the cause of the collision.

News Channel 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.