ICE plans for cash rewards for private bounty hunters to locate undocumented immigrants

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- During the last weeks of 2025 and the first months of this year, the Coachella Valley has faced a severe immigration crisis.

Recent legislative proposals have explored utilizing private contractors or "bounty hunters" for immigration enforcement to track down and locate undocumented immigrants.

These initiatives often involve, or are proposed as, financial incentives for private entities to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in increasing arrest numbers. The reward is said to start at $1,000.

We're speaking with pro-migrant organizations that are dedicated to exposing bounty hunters, seeking to protect the safety of those who need it in the valley.

This initiative is separate from traditional ICE agents, who are federal employees.

