One dead, five in the hospital after a two car crash on the I-10

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead and five others are in the hospital following a two vehicle crash on interstate 10, west of Bob Hope.

Around 6:37 a.m., California Highway Patrol received reports of a two vehicle crash on eastbound interstate 10, just west of Bob Hope Drive.

California Highway Patrol says a Lexus was traveling eastbound in the number one lane and was reported as driving recklessly. At the same time, a Toyota was also traveling in the same direction within the number three lane with five passengers.

Officials confirm the vehicle veered to the right and crashed into the Toyota.

At this location, there was a standing body of water from previous rainfalls just south of the eastbound lanes. The Lexus came to rest on its wheels within the body of water. However, the Toyota overturned on its roof and was submerged in the water.

The driver of the Lexus self extricated while only four passengers in the other vehicle were able to exit. It is believed the driver of the Toyota remained underwater.

The driver of the Toyota was then extricated, but remained unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. We're told the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, but was later arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Our crew on scene confirmed tow trucks were on hand to get both of the cars out of the water.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.