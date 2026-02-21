Rocketman reflects on recovery nearly a year after fair stunt accident

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -Nearly a year after a frightening stunt went wrong at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival, daredevil Chachi “The Rocketman” Valencia has reflected on the incident and his recovery.

Valencia, known for his daring cannon-launch stunts, was seriously injured when a sudden gust of wind pushed him off course, causing him to hit the edge of a safety net and then fall onto the pavement.

The accident left him with broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a lacerated liver. He said that, in retrospect, he considers himself fortunate, as a complete miss of the net could have been fatal.After months of recovery, Valencia has returned to performing and plans to continue his stunt career for a few more years before retiring.

He expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the fair, noting how much he enjoyed performing there and the positive experiences he had with the local community.

Fair officials confirmed that Valencia remains on their list of potential returning performers. Raffi Frinsley, marketing manager for the fair, emphasized that safety remains a top priority.

The event coordinates with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Indio Police Department, emergency services, and private security to ensure the well-being of both guests and performers.Opening weekend of the current festival saw higher attendance than the previous year, with organizers reporting roughly three times the crowd size compared to 2025.

Fans of Valencia, who had expressed concern for his well-being after the accident, continue to support him and eagerly anticipate his future performances.