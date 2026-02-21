Skip to Content
Stabbing investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

today at 9:20 AM
Published 9:30 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed with News Channel 3 it is investigating a stabbing on 7th Street that left one person injured on Friday.

Police confirm a stabbing took place around 3 p.m. along 7th Street in Desert Hot Springs. We're told the suspect is known and detectives have taken over the investigation.

We're told the injury sustained by the victim is non-life threatening. Stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest on the investigation.

Isaiah Mora

