Stabbing investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed with News Channel 3 it is investigating a stabbing on 7th Street that left one person injured on Friday.
Police confirm a stabbing took place around 3 p.m. along 7th Street in Desert Hot Springs. We're told the suspect is known and detectives have taken over the investigation.
We're told the injury sustained by the victim is non-life threatening. Stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest on the investigation.