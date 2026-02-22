Community holds vigil for 17-Year-Old T’Neya “TT” Tovar in Salton City

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of family members, friends, and neighbors gathered Sunday afternoon in Salton City to honor the life of 17-year-old T’Neya “TT” Tovar.

The vigil was held outside the home of 51-year-old Abraham Feinbloom, who has been charged with murder and resisting a peace officer in connection with her death. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 23.

While the case continues to move through the court system, those in attendance said the focus of the afternoon was on remembering T’Neya and celebrating her life.

Loved ones stood together holding candles and photos of T’Neya. Balloons were released into the sky as family members embraced, shared memories, and leaned on one another for support.

According to investigators, human remains were discovered in Salton City in December. T’Neya’s mother said she was initially told the remains were believed to belong to a man. Weeks later, authorities requested a DNA sample, which confirmed the remains were her daughter’s.

T’Neya had been reported missing from a group home in Hemet in June, according to her mother. Friends described her as adventurous and said she often kept in touch with loved ones, even during difficult times.

Court records show Feinbloom previously faced felony kidnapping and false imprisonment charges in Imperial County in 2018. Those charges were dismissed in 2019 after prosecutors said they were unable to proceed.

Family members described T’Neya as bubbly, energetic, and full of personality. They said she loved to dance, sing, and make videos, bringing light and laughter wherever she went.

Her uncle said the loss still feels surreal and that he struggles to understand the motive behind what happened.

Throughout the afternoon, community members stopped by to offer hugs, prayers, and words of encouragement. Family members said the strong turnout was a reminder of how deeply loved T’Neya was and how much support surrounds them during this difficult time.

As candles continued to glow into the evening, her family said they plan to attend upcoming court hearings as they continue seeking justice.