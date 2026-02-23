62-year-old woman dead after crash in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – One woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Rancho Mirage on Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to a traffic collision near Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive. Upon arrival, authorities located a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, with a woman in the roadway suffering from significant injuries.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The coroners have identified the victim as 62-year-old Alicia Miller of Palm Desert.

Investigators say it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600.