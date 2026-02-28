Two dead in Palm Springs shooting; investigation underway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight that left two dead.

Officers said in a press release they received several 911 reports about a fight and gunfire just after midnight early Saturday morning. They said five people were shot in total. According to the department, two adults were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, and three others are being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

News Channel 3 crews spotted several evidence markers on the ground in front of businesses at 19345 N Indian Canyon as law enforcement continued their investigation.

Palm Springs Police Department's Crime Scene Unit and the Riverside County Sheriff Department's Forensics Services unit were both seen working the scene Saturday morning.

According to police, preliminary information indicates a motorcycle club was hosting a private event at an industrial complex in the area when a disagreement or altercation occurred during the gathering, and gunfire erupted. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and to identify those involved.

While no arrests have been made so far, officers said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene and interview witnesses. Anyone with information that may assist detectives is asked to contact Detective Gilberto Alcaraz at 760-323-8132 or Gilberto.Alcaraz@palmspringsca.gov, or provide anonymous information through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

No road closures are currently in place, but several businesses within the North Village Center are being impacted with access into the center restricted. Crime scene tape remains up and investigators are continuing to work the scene as of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators are anticipated to remain on scene for several more hours as they comb through both physical and digital evidence.

