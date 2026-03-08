Traffic snarled on westbound I-10 near Whitewater after car hauler catches fire

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) – Traffic was backed up on westbound lanes on Interstate 10 Sunday morning after a car hauler caught fire near Whitewater, just past the Whitewater Rest Area.

California Highway Patrol officers told our crews on scene that the cars that were being carried caught fire. The driver noticed and pulled over to the shoulder.

Officers said the sole occupant of the hauler was the driver. He was being checked on by firefighters and paramedics, but was alert and walking around after escaping his truck.

Nearby brush was also lit on fire.

News Channel 3 captured video of the aftermath, including several burned cars and the charred remains of the big rig cab.

The incident drew a large response from the Riverside County Fire Department, who quickly worked to put out the fire. Several fire engines, a water tender, and hazardous materials crews were called to the scene.

Highway Patrol said traffic will be impacted for several hours as cleanup operations continue. They also said because some of the burned cars may have been Teslas, environmental health crews were being called for the cleanup to handle the lithium ion batteries.

