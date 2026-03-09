Skip to Content
Museum sheds light on the history of how soldiers train for desert conflicts

Published 10:10 AM

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) – California's Colorado Desert is home to the Coachella Valley, as well as a deep history of training American soldiers.

The General Patton Memorial Museum in Chiriaco Summit, which sits about 45 minutes from the valley, recounts that history for its visitors, which dates back to World War II.

Portions of California and Nevada deserts were selected by General George S. Patton as the home of his Desert Training Center during the Second World War. Thousands upon thousands of American troops trained in the desert to learn how to fight in desert wars – a critical step ahead of Patton's North Africa campaign in 1942. From the unique challenges dry, sandy environments put on personnel and equipment to dealing with the extreme heat, our desert was the perfect place to practice on American soil.

The United States has since been embroiled in a number of desert conflicts since World War II, and with another war brewing in the Middle East, there are lessons that the museum wants to share.

The desert southwest is still home to a number of military training sites, including the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

News Channel 3 is hearing from historians on how the desert has been used as training grounds and the connection our region has with desert warfare. Stay with us for the latest.

Gavin Nguyen

