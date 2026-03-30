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Climate experts highlight warmer than usual ocean temperatures and potential El Niño event

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Updated
today at 12:21 PM
Published 11:58 AM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) – Record high temperatures across Southern California were an anomaly throughout March.

According to climate researchers, the same atmospheric anomalies that drove the historic heat wave have also been driving trends in the oceans off the California coast.

Record high sea surface temperatures have been measured at the Scripps Pier in San Diego in recent weeks and months.

Researchers also point to abnormally warm surface temperatures further into the Pacific, which they say are a strong precursor to a shift to an El Niño weather pattern in the coming months. That could mean much wetter weather for our region.

Stay with us as we speak with climate experts from UCSD's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. We're also talking with first responders in the valley on their preparation if more significant rainfall impacts materialize.

Stay tuned for our full report tonight.

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Gavin Nguyen

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