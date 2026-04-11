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Driver in critical condition following crash in Palm Desert

MGN
By
today at 9:12 AM
Published 9:27 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A driver is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert on Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of unknown trouble off Highway 74 near the Coachella Valley Vista Point.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a vehicle that had drove off the highway and partially down the mountain with the driver nearby suffering from major injuries. It was later determined the driver was suffering from a mental health crisis. 

Due to the remote location, the Sheriff’s Aviation Unit responded to assist in retrieving the driver. 

The driver was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.

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