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Safety along Highway 74 in question after motorcycle crash claims life of Rancho Mirage man

KESQ
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Published 10:15 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) – The family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash along Highway 74 is speaking out tonight.

The 38-year-old from Rancho Mirage, Eric Boettcher, was killed in a crash involving two other motorcycles on Saturday. Tonight, we're speaking with the victim's parents.

We're also asking authorities on the statistics to identify what trends there are for crashes along the highway. Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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