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Hundreds of local students see their films on the big screen

By
New
Published 11:42 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)- Hundreds of students from elementary school to middle school are watching the films they created on the big screen at Mary Pickford Theatre.

The event marked the ending of the two week Young Creators Summer Program, where about 600 students participated. This years theme was "Monster Summer" and inspired the students to use characters such as mummies, vampires, and others.

Students took on different roles as the program continued, such as acting, directing, camera operation, and props. Organizers say that the goal was to give students the hands on experience while working as a team.

Stay updated for the full story at 6.

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Kiera Seapy

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