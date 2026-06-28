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Gene Autry Trail closed at the whitewater wash amid the windy weekend

MGN
By
Updated
today at 1:34 AM
Published 1:41 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - North Gene Autry Trail is closed at the whitewater wash in Palm Springs due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Just before 1:30 Sunday morning, the Palm Springs Police Department sent an alert that the roadway was closed between Salvia Road and Via Escuela.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn when the road will open back up.

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Isaiah Mora

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