Skip to Content
Top Stories

SCOTUS rules against President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order

By
New
Published 11:19 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The U.S. Supreme Court of the ruled, 6-3, against President Trump's executive order stating those born in the United States to non-citizens parents are not subject to the jurisdiction of U.S. law. The Supreme Court states the order is unlawful and against the writings of the fourteenth amendment, which states:

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

This executive order was put in place on Jan. 20, 2025, the first day of President Trump's second term, making it a key point of his campaign.

The 14th Amendment was proposed by Congress in 1866 and ratified in 1868, less than five years after the American Civil War. The purpose was to prohibit states from depriving any person of "life, liberty or property without due process of law."

Stay tuned for the full story on News Channel 3, coverage starts at 4 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Matthew Pearce

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.