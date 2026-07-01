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$3.3M road and drainage improvements on the way for Mission Lakes Country Club

MGN
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Updated
today at 2:47 PM
Published 10:16 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) – Road improvements are coming to one of the largest communities in the Desert Hot Springs area.

The Mission Lakes Area Resurfacing project will repave 25 streets totaling 5.7 miles within Mission Lakes Country Club. All of the roadways are public, county-maintained roadways. These roadways are open to the public and not gated.

Residents will see work done through the middle of September, with typical work hours happening between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The goal of the improvements doesn't stop at just repairing bumpy roads; storm drainage is also a key issue the county is looking to fix, especially as flooding from stormwater remains a key issue in our desert.

More Mission Lakes streets east of the current project have been identified for a Mission Lakes Phase 2 resurfacing project in future years.

The total budget for the project is about $3.3 million, and is funded with the county’s gas tax and SB 1 transportation funds and Mission Springs Water District funds for the work involving the district’s utilities.

We're working to learn more from project managers and the leadership team at Mission Lakes Country Club. Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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