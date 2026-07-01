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A tale of two homes: How Coachella Valley fans pick a side

FIFA
By
New
Published 12:01 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — FIFA World Cup fever is at an all-time high in the United States, with attendance records being broken at the start of the knockout stage, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

However, given North America's cultural diversity, many fans are left choosing between where they live and where they came from.

With the United States taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina this evening, News Channel 3 asked fans which flag they'd wave if their native country squared off against the place they now call home.

Stay tuned for the full story at 5 p.m.

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Matthew Pearce

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